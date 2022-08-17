Monkeypox Vaccine Available In Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Thursday, Mecklenburg County Public Health will begin administering the monkeypox vaccine to individuals 18-year-old and up who are determined to be high risk for infection.

Officials say the change will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold.

“This will allow us to serve more high-risk residents who are patiently waiting to be vaccinated and maximize the potential for us to contain this outbreak. I am so proud of our clinical team for pivoting and preparing to make this transition so quickly,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Director, Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Officials say the FREE vaccine can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after exposure to monkeypox.

Currently, the vaccine is being offered at no cost to adults 18 years of age and older who self-identify as high risk according to the following criteria:

Identified close contacts to confirmed cases

Men who have sex with men, or transgender people, who report one or more of the following in the last 90 days: Having multiple or anonymous sex partners Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection Receiving HIV PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis)



People who have monkeypox should NOT get vaccinated, according to a news release.

Officials say people who have recovered are expected to have long-term immunity at this time and are not likely to benefit from vaccination.

Anyone with questions can visit the county’s monkeypox website or call 980-314-9400 and select option 4, Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.