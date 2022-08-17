Rising Spotlight: Hydrate Medical Educates About Hydration

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — So far Charlotte has seen 51 days of 90-degree heat and there’s more to come. Temperatures combined with the heat index have made some days feel like 109 degrees outside. These are dangerous temperatures and everyone is at risk of becoming dehydrated. In this Rising Spotlight, Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, discusses how you can stay hydrated in the summer heat beyond just drinking water.

The average person loses ten cups of water a day, by sweating, urinating, and just breathing! Dehydration can be a serious problem that can cause headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. It can also affect your mood and concentration. Below are some signs of dehydration:

You’re thirsty

Dry mouth

Tiredness or fatigue

Decrease in urination

Urination dark in color

Muscle cramping

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to fight these extremely hot temperatures. It is recommended that we drink eight glasses of water a day, but that can be difficult. Here are a few ways to stay hydrated that you may not have thought of:

Eat oatmeal for breakfast. Oatmeal is hearty, filling, and also very hydrating.

Eat your water! Fruits that contain a lot of water: Apples, watermelons, cantaloupe, peaches and bananas Vegetables that contain a lot of water: Cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, carrots and lettuce

Freeze your fruit. Blend hydrating fruits and fill popsicle molds. (Even the kids will enjoy this one.)

Eat soup. Broth-based soups or gazpacho (served cold) are filling and hydrating.

Receive an IV hydration drip. Lost fluids are replaced immediately!

In spite of drinking the recommended amounts of fluid, only 55% of what we drink is absorbed into our bodies. With IV hydration therapy, you will receive 100% absorption, which decreases your recovery time, prevents upset stomach, and renews energy faster.

