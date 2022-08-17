Wingate Student Athlete Dies After Being Hit By Train

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A freshman at Wingate University died on Tuesday after being struck by a train near the entrance to the university.

Officials say Kyle Honore was taken to the hospital after the incident occurred just before 10:45 a.m., but died as a result of his injuries.

Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore. We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones.#OneDog pic.twitter.com/m6iH6mFAul — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) August 17, 2022

Wingate University representatives are meeting with Honore’s family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy.

Counseling services are available to students. Please email counseling@wingate.edu to make an appointment.

Details about a campus vigil and funeral arrangement have yet to be announced.

