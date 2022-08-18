CMPD: Victim Dies At Hospital After Southwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., on August 18th, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on South Tryon Street.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medic responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a Homicide Unit detective directly or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.