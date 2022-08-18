Police: Man Dies After Colliding With CATS Bus In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives say a man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after colliding into the rear of a CATS bus on South Tryon Street.

Around 9:21 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Tryon Street in reference to a motor vehicle collision resulting in injuries.

At the scene, officers located a green 2001 Dodge Dakota with heavy front-end damage and Charlotte Area Transit System bus #2128 in the roadway with rear-end damage.

Police say the driver of the Dodge, Robert Compton, 37, sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The CATS bus did not have passengers on board and the driver, Arthur Walker, was the sole occupant and was not injured, according to a news release.

Medic responded to assist Compton, but his injuries were fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the CATS bus has just dropped off two passengers and was stopped at the bus stop and in the right lane closet to the curb.

At the same time, detectives say Compton was traveling south in the right lane and failed to stop before colliding into the rear of the CATS bus.

Impairment is not suspected of the CATS operator and toxicology results are pending for Mr. Compton.

Major Crash detectives will determine if speed was a contributing factor for Mr. Compton.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Buckley at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 6 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.