Rain Gear Needed On Friday

Discussion:

A boundary to our south will slowly lift north which will increase rain chances on Friday. Scattered showers will stick around through the weekend as the boundary hangs around. The unsettled forecast will stick around as we kick off next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. AM patchy fog.

Friday: Higher rain chances – scattered showers to numerous. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs only top out in the upper 80s.

Weekend: Scattered showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tropics:

An area of showers associated with a tropical wave are currently over southern Mexico. This system is expected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche where an area of low pressure could then form. Right now the National Hurricane Center is giving this a medium 40% chance of formation over the next 48-hours.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin