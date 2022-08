WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA — Three people were struck by lightning Thursday afternoon near an elementary school in Winter Springs, Florida. Those struck were under a tree at Trotwood Park when they were struck.

Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are an 18-year-old-woman, a mother and a child. The 18-year-old is in stable condition. The condition of the mother and child are not known at this time. A dog was also involved, but there is no update on the condition of the dog.