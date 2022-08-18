Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Cloudy and Mild Start

Scattered PM Showers

Unsettled and Warmer Weekend Discussion:

Waking up to patchy fog across the region this morning. Clouds will gradually thin throughout the day today with isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. Temps will warm into the mid-80s. Boundary to our south will lift towards the Carolinas Friday increasing clouds and moisture across the region. This will bring on numerous showers and even a few storms, but keeps temps a few degrees cooler with highs only reaching the upper 70s. This front will once again stall out, keeping afternoon and evening rain and storm chances through the weekend. Highs will climb back into the low to mid-80s. A stronger low-pressure system will drive a cold front from the midwest towards the east coast by early next week. This will bring back more widespread showers and storms through early next week.