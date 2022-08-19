Ardrey Kell Shuts Out Providence in Rivalry Showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ardrey Kell shut out Providence in their first game of the season. The Panthers seniors will leave without ever beating the Knights.

Ardrey Kell scored early on a 65-yard punt return by Josh Switzer. They went on to win 21-0. After the game, Ardrey Kell head coach, Greg Jachym, said the score should have been higher.

“I thought we played well. Obviously, we left a lot of points on the board,” Jachym said. “I think we played better than the score indicated early on.”

Ardrey Kell will go on the road to play Cutherbertson.