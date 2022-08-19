Edge On The Clock: Researchers Work To Resurrect Extinct Species

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wendy’s is getting a makeover. The burger chain just announced a re-design to help with the increase in mobile and delivery orders, driven by the pandemic. The makeover includes a more tech-savvy kitchen, a spruced up interior, and new pick-up windows so delivery drivers don’t have to enter the restaurants. New pick-up shelves and parking spots for mobile orders are also in the re-design.

Plus, a robot rapper with more than 10,000,000 TikTok followers just signed with Capitol Records. FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality or “AR” artist to sign with a major label. His debut single, Florida Water, was released last week. While FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in AI.

And, it sounds like something right out of a sci-fi movie! Scientists say they want to resurrect the Tasmanian tiger, which went extinct almost 100 years ago. An Australian research lab is leading the initiative to bring the species back to life.

