Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022.

On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.

On Sunday, August 14th, a passing motorist came upon a raccoon on Downey Place off Gardner Park Drive and Club Drive in Gastonia, N.C.

Officials say the motorist believed the raccoon was injured and transported it to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center.

The raccoon died on Monday, August 15th, 2022.

On Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, Carolina Wildlife sent the raccoon to Griffin Laboratory in Monroe, N.C. to be processed.

A rabies specimen was sent to the North Carolina State Lab for testing.

Officials say the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement notified the motorist that picked up the raccoon and completed a neighborhood canvas in the area of Downey Place in Gastonia, NC to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department Health and Human Services.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement stresses the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all of your pets.

Officials say by keeping your pet’s current on their rabies vaccines, you are protecting them from contracting the disease from wildlife and spreading the disease to your family and other animals, and people in the community.

Furthermore, it is important to never handle or transport sick wildlife. The animal could have rabies.

Gaston County residents should contact Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to capture and transport sick wildlife.

This represents the ninth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.