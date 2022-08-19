Scattered Showers and Storms for the Weekend

AM Headlines

Scattered AM Showers

Patchy AM Fog

Cooler Day, PM Rain and Storms

Spotty showers Saturday

Widespread Rain Late Sunday into Early Next Week Discussion

Scattered Showers and Storms, Cooler Temps Friday

Patchy fog and a few ongoing showers for the morning drive. Stalled front will bring more clouds today with showers and storms south to north through the day today. Coverage won’t be as widespread as the front stays south of the area. The highest rainfall totals will be across the southeast part of the region through the Triangle and closer to the coast. High will be slightly below average in the upper 70s.

Widespread Rain and Storms Late Sunday into Early Next Week

Spotty afternoon showers and a stray storm Saturday with temps climbing back into the mid-80s. A low-pressure system will bring more widespread rain and storms late Sunday into early next week. The heaviest rain will be Sunday night through early Tuesday.

Unsettled Next Week

A weak cold front associated with the low will stall across the area, keeping things unsettled next week with afternoon rain and storm chances. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the mid-80s.

Tropics Update

Disorganized shower activity has emerged over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It will move northwest over the next 36 hours. It could become a tropical depression as it stays over the warmer Gulf waters. However, once it moves inland over Mexico, the development will end.