Some Weekend Rain, But Not A Washout

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers are possible, but most will be dry for High School Football. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. AM dense fog likely.

Weekend: Isolated showers are possible on Saturday with the highest rain chance coming Sunday PM. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s, but will still be a few degrees below average.

Next Week: Scattered to numerous showers to kick off the week with an unsettled pattern in place. Temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 80s through the week.

Tropics:

An area of showers associated with a tropical wave are becoming better organized over the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a high 70% chance of formation, but the window for development is short. This system will move inland over Mexico this weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin