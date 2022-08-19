Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS

1/27 Lancaster Drug Warrant Roundup

2/27 Brandon Michael Wright, 23, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin in Proximity to a School or Park

3/27 Tammy Darlene Whitt, 51, Lancaster Distribution of Crack Cocaine

4/27 Brian Matthew Thomas, 46, Lancaster Possession of Clonopin

5/27 Christopher Scott Stacks, 34, Lancaster Distribution of Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Prescription Drug without Prescription Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren



6/27 Ryley Morgan Smith, 25, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin

7/27 Robert Lewis Smith, 46, Lancaster Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

8/27 Michael Glenn Smith, 29, Heath Springs Distribution of Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Proximity to Fresh Anointing Child Care

9/27 Roy David Scott, 36, Lancaster Distribution of Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (two counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Erwin Elementary (three counts)

10/27 Jeffery Lanard Roseborough, 35, Lancaster Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Brooklyn Springs Elementary (three counts)



11/27 James Mitchell Rollings, 61, Lancaster Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Possession of Methamphetamine

12/27 Amanda Beth Roberts, 36, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin in Proximity to Buford Battleground

13/27 Kenneth Edward Parker, Jr., 41, Lancaster Trafficking Fentanyl 4-14 Grams Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute Buprenorphine Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Fresh Anointing Child Care

14/27 Odarius Jerel Nesbit, 29, Lancaster Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Brooklyn Springs Elementary (three counts)

15/27 Gennie Loraine McLeod, 48, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin Possession of Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin in Proximity to Erwin Elementary



16/27 Paula Marie Martin, 37, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin Distribution of Clonazepam

17/27 Garion Tarirh Mackey, 44, Lancaster Trafficking Crack Cocaine 10-28 Grams Distribution of Crack Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine in Proximity to North Elementary (two counts) Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

18/27 Tony Lee Johnson, 31, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin

19/27 Candice Ann Johnson, 25, Lancaster Possession of Methamphetamine

20/27 Barry Lamar Johnson, 27, Lancaster Distribution of Crack Cocaine (two counts) Possession of Crack Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine in Proximity to Barr Street School Driving under Suspension Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren



21/27 Brenda Lachelle Harrison, 32, Lancaster Distribution of Fentanyl (two counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl in Proximity to Stafford Belk Park (two counts) Possession of Oxycodone

22/27 Jeffrey Ashton Danenhower, 61, Indian Land Distribution of Methamphetamine

23/27 Jarrod Ledell Crawford, 49, Lancaster Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Brooklyn Springs Elementary (three counts)

24/27 James Ray Belk, Jr., 35, Lancaster Distribution of Heroin Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Possession with Intent to Distribute Suboxone Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Erwin Elementary (three counts)

25/27 Anthony Lamar Belk, 34, Lancaster Trafficking Methamphetamine 100-200 Grams Distribution of Heroin Distribution of Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Stafford Belk Park (three counts)



26/27 Melissa Wendi Baker, 34, Lancaster Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

27/27 Kristen Chandler Avant, 37, Lancaster Trafficking Heroin 4-14 Grams Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Possession with Intent to Distribute Buphrenorphine and Naloxone Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Proximity to Fresh Anointing Child Care Resisting Arrest























































LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women.

The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled substances in pill or tablet form, according to a news release.

Deputies say four drug trafficking charges were made based upon large quantities of the drugs seized and many of the incidents occurred close to schools and parks.

Related charges include Driving under Suspension, Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren, Resisting Arrest, and

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime associated with a trafficking charge, according to a news release.

Deputies say two defendants, Kristen Chandler Avant and Anthony Lamar Belk, were denied bond and remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Sheriff Barry Faile praised the public for providing tips and information on drug activity in the county and the Task Force agents for their relentless efforts to make good cases.