Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests | PHOTOS

Undercover Drug Operation In Lancaster County Leads To 26 Arrests

Samantha Gilstrap,

LANCASTER, S.C. — Twenty-six people have been arrested on 89 drug-related warrants in Lancaster County following a months-long undercover operation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say those arrested include 18 men and eight women.

The drugs involved include Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and various controlled substances in pill or tablet form, according to a news release.

Deputies say four drug trafficking charges were made based upon large quantities of the drugs seized and many of the incidents occurred close to schools and parks.

Related charges include Driving under Suspension, Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren, Resisting Arrest, and
Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime associated with a trafficking charge, according to a news release.

Deputies say two defendants, Kristen Chandler Avant and Anthony Lamar Belk, were denied bond and remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Sheriff Barry Faile praised the public for providing tips and information on drug activity in the county and the Task Force agents for their relentless efforts to make good cases.

“The agents are opening new investigations all the time, and the information we get from the public supplements what they know and are able to act on,” said Sheriff Faile. “Operations like this will continue, and we’ll keep locking people up if we catch them with drugs or selling drugs.”

 





