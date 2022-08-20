Chambers Beats Cardinal Gibbons in 4A State Championship Rematch

ROCK HILL, S.C. -In last year’s 4A state championship game, Julius Chambers scored only two points on a safety against Cardinal Gibbons. Saturday, it took the Cougars only two plays to score a touchdown against the Crusaders.

Quarterback Anshon Camp, with the 80-yard touchdown strike to Kevin Concepcion, gave the Cougars a quick 6-0 lead. Their defense would also play a solid game, and Julius Chambers won 28-14 win.

It is first-year head coach Brandon Wiggins’ first win with the team.

“We’ve been thinking about this game all summer long,” Wiggins said. “I told them two things before the game. It’s a great platform and a great opportunity to be great, so the guys fought hard until the end. Very proud of those young men.”

Chambers hosts Highland Springs on Friday.