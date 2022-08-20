Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 19th
1/22
Mecklenburg Count Mugshots
2/22
Khalil Robbery With Dangerous Weapon First Degree Murder
3/22
Christian Wolin Conspiracy Armed Robbery Business:person Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
4/22
Tracy Witherspoon Murder Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Probation Violation
5/22
William Witherington Assault With A Deadly Weapon Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle Assault With Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury Attempted First Degree Murder,
6/22
Paul Wilson Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun Discharge Firearm Enclosed Fear Assault With A Deadly Weapon
7/22
Jordan Wilson Possession Of Stolen Firearm
8/22
Eric Wilson Attempted Common Law Robbery Common Law Robbery Common Law Robbery Mal Conduct By Prisoner: Throw
9/22
Tyson Williams Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon Felony Larceny Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny
10/22
Tracy Williams Cosnpiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon First Degree Murder Injury To Real Property
11/22
Tasjah Williams Accessory After The Fact Of Felony Injury To Person Property Misdemeanor Larceny Felony Aid And Abet
12/22
Johnny Williams Felony Conspiracy Possession Of Firearm By Felon First Degree Murder
13/22
Jaylen Williams Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
14/22
James Williams Trafficking Cocaine Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Maintaining Vehicle In Dwelling.
15/22
Demtric Williams Robbery With Dangerous Weapon First Degree Murder Conspirator Robbery Dangers Weapons
16/22
Curtis Wilkinson Murder Assault With A Deadly Weapon Attempted First Degree Murder Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
17/22
Michael Wilds Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
18/22
Joel Whitely Larceny Breaking And Entering
19/22
20/22
Darryl Whiteside Assault With A Deadly With Intent To Kill: Inflict Serious Injury
21/22
Gene White Human Trafficking Adult Victim Prostitute Promotion
22/22
Michael Whatley Hibitual Larceny Injury To Personal Property Resisting Public Arrest
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
- Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.