CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Our first beast of the week goes to Julius Chambers dual-threat quarterback Anshon “Bubba” Camp. On Saturday, Chambers’s faced the team they lost to in the 4A state championship, Cardinal Gibbons. Camp helped the Cougars avenge the loss.

He threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for over 100 rushing yards. Chambers beat Cardinal Gibbons 28-14. Up next, they host Highland Springs on Friday.