Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

The Latest:

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26.

On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident.

Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

After speaking with detectives, Williams was taken into custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff”s Office.

Update (5/12/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified the man shot and killed Thursday on Avalon Avenue.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has named Daquarius Jackson, 26, as the victim of the shooting.

Jackson’s family has been notified of his passing.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/12/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in west Charlotte after detectives say a man was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Avalon Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.