Drier Air Build In On Tuesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Widely scattered showers mainly before 9 pm. Isolated storms could become severe, but the threat is low. Damaging wind is the primary threat. Lows bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Drier, but warmer. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Widely scattered PM showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

Notes:

– New information about the South Carolina Earthquake swarms. I will gather information this afternoon and write a web story, plus put something together for the ten.

– Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of unorganized storms to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. As of Monday afternoon there is a 30% chance of formation over the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin