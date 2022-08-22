Lancaster Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 43-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at a home in Lancaster on Friday, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a call at a home on Willow Lake Road in reference to a gunshot victim on Friday, August 19th around 10:02 p.m.

At the scene, Lancaster County EMS attempted to render aid to the 43-year-old victim, later identified as Jason Shannon, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police say this case is actively being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803)283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line (803)289-6040.