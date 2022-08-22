Monday AM Fog, Plus Broken Line of Storms Later Today

AM Headlines

Patchy Dense AM Fog – primarily east of the mountains

Weak Cold Front Will Bring Scattered PM Showers and Storms

Hot, but quiet through mid-week

Late week rain/storms return Discussion

Weak Cold Front brings Broken Line of Showers and Storms Today

We’re kicking off the work week with patchy dense fog, especially for areas east of the Mountains. This will linger after sunrise. A weak cold front will approach the area from the west today. Cloudy through the afternoon with highs reaching the mid-80s. A broken line of showers and storms will develop ahead of the front passes through the area this afternoon and evening. The severe threat remains low, but we must watch for localized flooding.

Quiet, but Hot Mid-week

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay generally quiet with highs reaching the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Outside of an isolated storm, rain chances will remain slim.

Rain/Storm Chances Increase Late Week – Weekend

High pressure to our east and an approaching cold front to our west will bring back afternoon showers and storms through the weekend. Highs will reach the mid-80s with lows near 70.