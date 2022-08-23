Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night.

Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E.

Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned structure with smoke and fire showing.

Officials say the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, with a total of 24 firefighters responding.

No injuries were reported and no families were displaced from this incident, according to a news release.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.