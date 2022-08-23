CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say.
Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night.
Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service near Marvin Road.
At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medic transported this victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective