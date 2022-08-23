CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say.

Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night.

Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service near Marvin Road.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic transported this victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective