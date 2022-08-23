CMPD: SWAT Team Works To De-Escalate & Apprehend Suspect With Outstanding Warrants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWAT Team members are working alongside negotiators to de-escalate and apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants in the Hickory Grove Patrol Division.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a citizen initiated communicating threats call for service on Leaning Pine Lane.

Police say the subjects involved in the call for service separated from each other and officers left the scene.

Through further investigation, detectives found that the suspect of the communicating threats call for service was also the suspect in an unrelated Charlotte crime.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued by the magistrate’s office, according to a news release.

Officers then responded back to the home on Leaning Pine Lane and attempted to serve the arrest warrant on the suspect, who refused to come out of the home.

At this time, CMPD negotiators are attempting to get the suspect to voluntarily come out of the home peacefully.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.