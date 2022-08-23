Temperatures Warm To 90° For Some

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM shower possible, but mainly dry. High: 90°.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

Weekend: Scattered showers. Lows near 70s. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

Notes:

– Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is now watching three areas of low pressure in the Main Development Region. Two of them have a low 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days. The other a 0%. We are now in the historical peak of hurricane season.

– Texas Flooding – 1 in 1,000 year flood with 13”+. The flash flooding risk has now shifted eastward across the Deep South.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin