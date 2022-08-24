AP: 2 Officers Killed In Helicopter Crash In Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area after hitting a power line.

The state Department of Safety and Homeland Security says Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County.

Officials say the helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the power lines to fall across Interstate 24. Motorist Dan Hostetler said he saw the black helicopter flying in circles before hitting the power lines in a bright flash of light and puff of smoke.