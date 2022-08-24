Are You “Quiet Quitting” At Your Job?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a new term for going to work and doing your work, and not going above and beyond. It’s called “quiet quitting.” A lot of people on social media have been talking about the buzzy catchphrase in recent weeks.

It’s not actually quitting. Essentially it means you do what you are asked while at work. You do it competently, but nothing more. The trend is especially popular with Gen Z workers, as they reassess their lives outside the workplace.

Last month, a TikTok video on “quiet quitting” went viral. Now the accompanying hashtag has more than eight million views. The pandemic has been an era of change for many companies and their employees.

Our question of the night: is this a revolution in how we work?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson