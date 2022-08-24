Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Spruce

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Spruce. Spruce is 8 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on August 21st and is looking for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Spruce or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

Charlotte Beer Collective, Social Pet, and Peaceful Ponds are hosting The Loso Pup Crawl this Saturday, August 27th from 11 am-3 pm at 227 Southside Drive in Charlotte. The event will benefit CMPD Animal Care & Control and Friends of CMAS. Tickets are $40 each and 10% of sales go to CMPD Animal Care & Control’s life-saving programs. CMPD AC&C will have adoptable dogs on site.