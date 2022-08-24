Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch a movie outside, do yoga on a rooftop or grab a drink!

Outdoor Movies at Triple C

Every Friday in September and October, 7pm

Triple C Brewing Company

2900 Griffith St.

Triple C Brewing in South End is showing outdoor movies every Friday through the end of October! Head to the neighborhood hang out spot on the 26th to see Top Gun, and on the 2nd to see Anchorman. The first 50 seats are provided, but feel free to bring your favorite lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. While you’re there, grab movie snacks from on-site food truck, Izzy’s Wood Fired Grill. Triple C has limited public parking, and is closest to the New Bern Light Rail Station. See the full lineup of movies at southendclt.org.

Rooftop Yoga at Harvey B Gantt Center

Every Sunday, 12:30-1:30 pm

Harvey B. Gantt Center

551 S Tryon St.

Get your flow on every Sunday at Rooftop Yoga at the Harvey B. Gantt Center. The Vinyasa flow starts at 12:30pm, and the class is designed for people of all skill levels, sizes, and ages. Get your tickets at ganttcenter.org.

Alley Hoops Social Meetup at Victoria Yards

August 28th, 2-8pm

Victoria Yards

209 E 7th Street

Head to Victoria Yards on September 25th for an Alley Hoops Jam, featuring a free basketball clinic, live podcast taping, live music, karaoke, and more! Admission is free by registration is required. Learn more at uptowncharlotte.org.

Pop the Top 5th Anniversary Celebration

September 3rd, 12pm

Pop the Top Craft Beer Shop

116 West Blvd

Pop the Top is celebrating 5 years in South End on September 3rd! Enjoy live music, plenty of local brews, and strong community at the anniversary event. Learn more at Southendclt.org.