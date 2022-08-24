Knives, Marijuana, Beer Seized From Students During Search Of Indian Land High, Officials Say

LANCASTER CO., S.C. — Several students at Indian Land High were suspended and are facing charges after officials conducted a random search of the school on Wednesday.

District officials say metal detectors as well as a gun and drug sniffing dog were used to conduct the search.

Three separate students were found in possession of contraband and will face school discipline as well as potential legal consequences from law enforcement, according to a news release.

Officials say two knives, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia as well as beer was confiscated.

Per Board policy, all students involved will be placed on an immediate suspension from school.

Officials say these random and unannounced searches will continue throughout the district to detect and deter weapons and drugs on campus.

