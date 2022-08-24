Lancaster Police Search For Dirt Bike Riders Hindering Emergency Vehicles

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two dirt bike riders in Indian Land who got in the way of emergency vehicles responding to a possible drowning involving a small child.

Police say on Saturday, August 20th around 4 p.m. Lancaster County EMS and Deputies were responding to a possible drowning call involving a child.

Detectives say the two pictured dirt bikes got in front of a Quick Response Vehicle SUV from EMS on Harrisburg Road near Calvin Hall Roadd and refused to yield the right of way, slowing down the EMS response to the child.

Deputies traveling behind EMS attempted to pull the bikes over, leading to a short pursuit before the dirt bikes were able to escape off road on Barberville Road.

Police say dirt bikes and ATV’s on the roadways are a common problem, but slowing down the medical response to a child is a whole different situation.

Anyone who knows the identity of these riders is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.