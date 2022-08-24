More Clouds & A Few More Showers

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated PM showers. Most of us stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies Lows near 70.

Thursday: AM patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Widely scattered PM showers and storms.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered PM showers and storms.

Weekend: Scattered showers. Lows near 70s. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

Notes:

– Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of low pressure in the Main Development Region. Both have a low 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days.

Kaitlin