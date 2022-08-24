Storm Chances Return by the End of the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog. Mild and Cloudy

Isolated Showers/Storms Mountains

Scattered storms return late week

More Weekend Storms w/ Cold Front Discussion:

Waking up to mild temps and cloudy skies this morning. Highs will be near 90 this afternoon with humidity starting to build back in as moisture flows back into the region. Isolated showers and storms are possible for the mountains, otherwise, it will be a quiet day. A series of disturbances will bring better rain and storm chances by the end of the week. A stalled front will lift north as a warm front late Thursday into Friday before dissolving. Temps will warm and tropical air will stream into the region. We need to watch for any stronger storms that may develop. A cold front will approach from the northwest bringing more scattered afternoon storms through the end of the weekend.

Tropical Update:

After nearly two months of a relatively quiet Atlantic, the NHC is now watching two disturbances. The first is located east of the Windward Islands. It will likely be entering a more conducive environment where slow development will be possible through the weekend as it enters the Caribbean. The second is a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa in the eastern Atlantic. This also has a slow chance of development through the weekend as it moves into a more favorable environment. Both have a low chance of development over the next 5 days.