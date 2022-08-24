Sunrise Yoga At The Giddy Goat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Giddy Goat will offer one-hour yoga classes and house coffee Wednesdays at 7:00 a.m.

Come join the Giddy Goat every week for a chance to relax, stretch and get to know the community.

All levels are welcome! Classes will be 60-minute and guests are urged to come prepared to activate their voices before and after class with a community discussion!

Giddy Goats yoga classes are intended to create a safe space, to get out of your head and into your body.

How to join in:

Location: 1217 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 at 7:00 am. Second floor

Parking: Giddy Goat’s free parking lot off of The Plaza, in between The Whiskey Warehouse and Giddy Goat, across from Supperland.

Arrive 10 minutes early to check in.

To register click here!

About Giddy Goat:

Habitual Roots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to connecting communities by spreading the knowledge of emotional intelligence and mindfulness.

Our goal is to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to know themselves well and improve their sense of inner peace.