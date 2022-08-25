Edge On The Clock: Baseball Fan Uses Hot Dog As Straw To Drink Beer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Detroit slide that sent riders airborne in viral videos is set to reopen. Officials at belle isle park announced that they were closing their giant slide to make some adjustments to the speed. The park says they will scrub down the surface and spray water on the slide between rides to reduce the speed.

Plus, a Yankees fan is going viral for his ingenuity, but it’s dividing people on social media. While the Yankees hosted the Mets on Monday, a fan is seen on video turning his hot dog into a straw. He bites the tips of the hot dog, makes a hole through it with his straw, and sticks it into his drink. He then uses it to drink his beer.

And, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and Dwayne Wade are among a list of celebrities being called out for excessive water use amid California’s severe drought. Officials served them with notices for exceeding 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times.

