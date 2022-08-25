Concord Police Chief Releases Statement After DA’s Decision To Not Charge Officer In Brandon Combs Shooting 

The Latest:

Following the District Attorney’s decision to not press charges, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek released a statement on Wednesday over his decision to fire Officer Timothy Larson for his involvement in the shooting death of Brandon Combs.

Officer Timothy Larson was fired for repeatedly making false statements and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation into the shooting death of Brandon Combs, according to a news release.

Chief Gary Gacek’s released the following statement on the incident: