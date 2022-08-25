Gastonia Police Asking For Community’s Help After Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Boy

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was shot in the face, and now has injuries to his eye after he was shot Friday night.

It happened at his home on West 4th Avenue in Gastonia around 11:30 p.m. The gunman fired shots inside the home, and then took off. Police say they’ve received few tips from the public regarding the shooting.

The boy is now home recovering from his injuries.

“This is our home, this is where we live, this is where we want to feel comfortable raising our children up,” says David Perry with the organization, Stop All Violence Everywhere or SAVE.

If you have any information about this case, call Gastonia Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.