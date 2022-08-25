Scattered Storms Back in the Forecast

AM Headlines

Patchy AM Fog

Scattered PM Storms (heavy rain possible)

Weak cold front reaches the region this weekend Isolated to widely scattered storms

Heating Up Next Week Discussion

A series of disturbances will bring on scattered afternoon and evening storms today. Plenty of tropical moisture will be streaming into the region, which means heavy downpours or training storms could cause localized flooding. Highs will top out in the mid 80s today with the added cloud cover. More of the same tomorrow as a weak cold front approaches the area. Rain and storm chances will become more isolated this weekend into early next week as high pressure builds off the coast. Temps will climb into the low 90s by early next week.

Tropical Update

Still watching two areas in the Atlantic. Low chance of development over the next 5 days, but could be something to watch as we move into the first week of September.