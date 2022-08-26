Edge On The Clock: Jury Awards $31M In Damages To Vanessa Bryant And Christopher Chester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A jury has awarded $31M in damages to the widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and co-plaintiff, Christopher Chester. The lawsuit alleges that Los Angeles County officials took and shared photos from the crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Chester’s wife and daughter, and five others in 2020. Bryant’s attorney told the court that she and Chester must now live knowing that “either the photos will surface…or live in fear over when that day will come.” $16M of the award will go to Bryant, and the other $15M was awarded to Chester.

Plus, another baby is on the way for Nick Cannon. The actor revealed that he is expecting his third child with Brittany Bell, making him a father of 9. Nick shared images from the pair’s maternity shoot on Instagram.

And, it’s not every day that a bald eagle is spotted inside Charlotte Douglas Airport. TSA agents screened Clark the eagle before he boarded his commercial flight. Clark is used to flying commercial for his work with a wildlife organization, and even helped agents with his check by spreading his wings.

