Hot and Humid Weekend

AM Headlines:

Dense AM Fog

PM Storms

Hot and Steamy Weekend

Isolated Weekend Storm Chances Discussion:

Starting off the morning with patchy dense fog. That will gradually clear by midmorning allowing temps to climb near 90. Scattered storms will race from the mountains into the Piedmont through the afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered storms Saturday. Hot and steamy through the weekend with temps reaching the low 90s each day. It will be feeling more like the mid 90s with the humidity. Cold front mid week next week will bring better rain and storm chances to the region.