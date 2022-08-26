Hot & Humid With A Few Weekend Showers

Forecast:

Tonight: A few showers and storms mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy skies Lows near 70.Weekend: AM fog. Mostly sunny. Widely scattered showers. Lows near 70s. Highs near 90.

Next Week: Hot with highs in the low 90s. A few showers are possible each day, but no one day looks to be a washout.

Notes:

– Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of low pressure. Both have a low chance of formation over the next 5 days. They are very far away from the U.S. right now, but it is something to watch.