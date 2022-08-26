West Rowan Middle School Shifts To Remote Learning Due To Bacteria Found In HVAC

The Latest:

West Rowan Middle School will remain virtual through September 9th.

Officials say this will allow time for the thorough cleaning and sanitization of all facilities after a microbial growth was discovered in the HVAC system earlier this week.

Athletic games and practices will continue as scheduled at the school, however, students will not be able to use the locker rooms, according to a news release.

Due to this unanticipated school closure, officials say no-cost meals will be available to students at West Rowan Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.

In order for your student to receive these meals, please notify the school by 9 a.m. on Friday by filling out this form.

Parents can also call Deisy Carbajal-Lopez between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 704-636-7500.

If your child still needs their iPad, officials say they can pick it up at the exterior door to the media center at West Rowan High School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

Original Story (8/23/22):

SALISBURY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School will be shifting to an online format for the rest of the week to allow for the thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the school after recent testing confirms microbial growth in the HVAC system.

School officials say earlier this month, custodial staff reported some microbial growth in the school and immediately reported it to district operations staff.

Initial tests by an independent consultant came back negative for mold, and additional janitorial crews were brought in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the impacted areas.

For reasons that are still being investigated, officials say new evidence of microbial growth appeared on August 17th, and new tests were initiated on that same day.

Further testing has shown that additional cleaning is necessary, and the building must be vacant to effectively complete this process, according to a news release.

Due to this, officials say West Rowan Middle School will be shifting to remote learning for the rest of the week.