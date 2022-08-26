Why More High School Graduates Are Choosing A Job Over College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Skipping college. More high school graduates are choosing a job over higher education. Experts say it’s part of a pattern showing undergraduate college enrollment ​down last spring since the start of the pandemic. A recent study by the National Student Clearinghouse found 662,000 fewer students enrolled in undergraduate programs in spring 2022. As of late May, the undergraduate student body ​had dropped by nearly 1.4 million students ​since the start of the pandemic.

Doug Shapiro of the National Student Clearinghouse says, “We really thought things that things we would be starting to pick up a little at this point, or at least the rate of decline would be slowing now after two full years of the pandemic.” High school graduate Chris Shwarting says, “My dad is 45 and he is still paying for student debt and it’s not a life I wanna live.”

The Biden administration announced this week it will ​cancel some student debt for tens of millions of Americans. The program will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt per borrower for people earning less than $125,000 per year.

Our question of the night: are you surprised more young people are skipping college?

