8PM: Great Chocolate Showdown “Veggies For Dessert”

Eight bakers vie for Golden Whisk immunity and seek to make the judges’ sweet dreams come true as they delve into the delightful world of candy at 8PM Saturday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About Great Chocolate Showdown:

“Great Chocolate Showdown” is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate-based challenges. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize.