Artemis I: The Next Giant Step For Exploration

50 years ago NASA was on a race to the moon. The Apollo missions established a base of technology and knows how to do short missions. Now it’s the next step.

Jeremy Vander Kam, Deputy Manager for Orion’s Thermal Protection System says “We will be testing out life support systems onboard the vehicle that are new and are doing something that a spacecraft has never had to do.”

The mission, named Artemis 1, is a 42-day uncrewed test flight. This will set the stage to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. This landmark mission is targeted for 2025 or 2026

All systems are a go for the next giant step for exploration. Launch is set for Monday, August 29th at 8:33 AM.