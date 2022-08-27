Beast of the Week: Jadyn Davis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This week’s beast of the week goes to Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis. The 5-star standout completed 22-of-31 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a score to help his team beat Weddington 52-32 Friday night.

It’s the most points scored against Weddington in 12 years. Providence Day is now off to a 2-0 start.

“That’s a hell of a football team, and there’s no quit in them. Every time I thought we had them and we could put them away, they made plays,” head coach Chad Grier said. “We knew we had to play four quarters to win, just really proud of our guys, man, our kids worked hard.”

The Chargers play at Charlotte Catholic on Friday.