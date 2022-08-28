Silver Alert For 81-Year-Old Mount Holly Woman

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Brenda Thomas was last seen around 4 p.m. on August 28th. She was later reported missing by her family.

Thomas is described as a white woman, 100 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with bluish-green eyes and long gray hair.

She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants and a white t-shirt. She suffers from dementia and may seem lost and/or confused.

Gaston County Police say she drove off in a white 2001 GMC Yukon, a 4-door SUV with an NC license plate 0357HG.

Please call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or dial 911 if you see Brenda Thomas or have any information on her disappearance.