Suspect Arrested Following Fatal Shooting At Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. –A 53-year-old man was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, August 27th.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in the midst of a crowd at the Lancaster Motor Speedway.

Deputies responded to the seven around 10:50 p.m. where found Rodney Cunningham, 53, of Heath Springs, S.C. was found the multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office stated a suspect was located and arrested.