140,000+ Students Return For First Day Of Class In Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Class is back in session in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

More than 140,000 students returned to the classroom Monday in 181 schools, amid teacher and bus driver shortages across the district.

While the district didn’t report any major problems for day one, ongoing issues remain.

Teacher vacancies are up from 370 last week to 390 now.

CMS HR says it has processed 77 resignations since August 17th, mostly from teachers changing their mind after going through the hiring process.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says a big challenge is getting students back on track after COVID forced virtual learning.

And security remains top of mind for many parents.