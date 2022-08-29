BREAKING: 3 Alarm Fire At Apartment Complex Near Light Rail Causes Train Delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 3 alarm fire at an apartment complex in South End has delayed the light rail in that area.

The fire started around 8:40 Monday night at 222 E. Bland Street at the MAA South Line Apartments. Firefighters got the fire under control around 9PM and are working to clear smoke out of the building.

We’ve learned the fire started in a kitchen and a sprinkler helped control the fire. No people got hurt, but firefighters did rescue a puppy.

CATS (Charlotte Area Transit) has warned riders to expect delays on the LYNX Blue Line until further notice.

Some streets near by are still closed, like East Bland, but police tell us South Boulevard is now back open.